Stars' Joe Pavelski: Snags helper Tuesday
Pavelski posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
The helper on Andrew Cogliano's third-period tally snapped a four-game point drought for Pavelski. The 35-year-old forward is up to 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists), 125 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 67 contests. Pavelski has been inconsistent for much of the year -- he's hard to recommend for fantasy owners.
