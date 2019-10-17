Stars' Joe Pavelski: Snaps goal drought

Pavelski scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Pavelski needed eight games to find his first goal for the Stars, doing so with just five seconds left in the game. It's only his second point of the year, as the 35-year-old has struggled to adapt to life after the Sharks. The slow start is endangering Pavelski's chance to produce his usual 30-goal, 60-point effort.