Pavelski scored a power-play goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Pavelski got the Stars on the board with his tally at 9:54 of the second period. It was the first of five unanswered goals for his team as they pulled off another multi-goal comeback. Pavelski is up to seven goals and two assists through 11 outings in the playoffs.