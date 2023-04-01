Pavelski found the back of the net in Dallas' 5-2 victory over Arizona on Friday.

Pavelski just keeps finding the back of the net. He's provided a goal in five of his last six contests and nine of his most recent 13 games. That's pushed him up to 23 markers and 69 points in 75 appearances in 2022-23. If the 38-year-old can record at least two more goals in Dallas' final seven contests, then he'll have hit the 25-mark for the 11th time in his career.