Pavelski scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken in Game 4.

Pavelski bounced back from a scoreless effort in Game 3 to score on a rebound midway through the second period of Game 4. His tally held up as the game-winner. The 38-year-old has six markers, one assist, 15 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through five playoff contests.