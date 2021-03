Pavelski scored a power-play goal on 10 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Pavelski accounted for over a quarter of the Stars' 38 shots on goal, and he was rewarded with a goal at 14:46 of the third period. That's his league-leading 10th power-play goal of the year, and his 12th at any strength. He's added 11 assists, 52 shots on net and 33 hits through 20 contests. Pavelski's just eight points shy of matching his output from last season, which took him 67 games to compile.