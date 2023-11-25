Pavelski scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Flames.

Pavelski's point streak is up to six games, with four goals and three assists in that span. Three of his tallies during the streak have come on the power play. The 39-year-old forward is up to nine goals, 19 points (six on the power play), 49 shots on net, 17 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 19 contests as he continues to build another impressive campaign as one of the league's elder statesmen.