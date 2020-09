Pavelski notched an assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Pavelski fed Alexander Radulov for the game-winning goal 31 seconds into overtime. The assist was Pavelski's first point in three games. He's found steady offense in the playoffs with eight goals, five helpers and 47 shots on goal in 19 contests. The 36-year-old has added 33 hits and 20 PIM.