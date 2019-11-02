Stars' Joe Pavelski: Supplies assist

Pavelski notched an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

His assist came on Roope Hintz's first-period tally, with Denis Gurianov picking up the other helper. Pavelski now has four points in his last two games, beginning to show signs of life on the scoresheet. The 35-year-old is up to three goals and seven points in 15 games in 2019-20.