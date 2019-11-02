Stars' Joe Pavelski: Supplies assist
Pavelski notched an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.
His assist came on Roope Hintz's first-period tally, with Denis Gurianov picking up the other helper. Pavelski now has four points in his last two games, beginning to show signs of life on the scoresheet. The 35-year-old is up to three goals and seven points in 15 games in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.