Pavelski scored a goal and recorded two assists in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over Calgary.

Pavelski opened the scoring early in the first period. He's up to 19 goals and 64 points in 70 contests this season. The 39-year-old is just 12 points away from the 1,000th of his career, and he's been closing the gap quickly with five goals and 13 points over his last nine games.