Pavelski scored a goal on four shots and added 12 PIM in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Pavelski broke up Michael Hutchinson's shutout bid at 7:50 of the second period. The 36-year-old Pavelski got heated in the third period and picked up a 10-minute misconduct penalty. He tied Denis Gurianov for the Stars' playoff goal-scoring lead with eight. Pavelski has added three assists, 42 shots on net and 22 hits through 14 contests.