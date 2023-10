Pavelski scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Roope Hintz won a faceoff and Pavelski scored with a quick shot early in the third period. The goal was Pavelski's first point in two contests to open the season, though the Stars have played in a couple of low-scoring games. He's added six shots on net, four blocked shots, a plus-1 rating and two PIM while filling his usual top-line role.