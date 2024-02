Pavelski scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Pavelski endured a month-long goal drought, racking up seven assists over 12 contests in that span. The 39-year-old's tally was his 20th of the season, giving him 48 points through 58 appearances. Pavelski has been back on the third line recently, swapping places with Wyatt Johnston, though more changes could come with the Stars having lost four straight games.