Pavelski scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Pavelski had gone nine games without a goal, but he picked up six assists in that span. He got back in the goal column with a redirection on a Jason Robertson shot late in the first period. Pavelski is up to 11 tallies, 31 points (11 on the power play), 75 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-21 rating through 32 contests this season.