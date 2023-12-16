Pavelski scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Pavelski got the Stars on the board with his first-period marker. Over his last 15 games, Pavelski has eight goals, including three sets of back-to-back outings with a tally. He's maintained steady offense around a point-per-game pace, racking up 13 goals and 14 helpers through 28 appearances. The 39-year-old has picked up nine of his points with the man advantage while adding 67 shots on net, 25 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating in a top-line role.