Pavelski scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Over his last 11 games, Pavelski has 10 points (four on the power play) and 30 shots on net. The 39-year-old's goal Thursday gave the Stars a 3-1 lead, but they couldn't finish off the contest. The veteran forward is at 15 tallies, 35 points (11 on the power play), 90 shots on net, 31 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 37 appearances this season, putting him right in line with the pace that saw him generate 77 points in 82 outings a year ago.