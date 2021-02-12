Pavelski scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Pavelski gave the Stars their only lead of the contest at 11:28 of the second period. It lasted all of 8:05 before Brock McGinn tied the game at 3-3 for the Hurricanes. Pavelski has cooled off from his mystifying start to the year, but he still has eight goals and 16 points through 11 contests. Ten of those points have come with the man advantage. The 36-year-old forward figures to be a key part of the Stars' offense, but expecting a point-per-game pace from Pavelski this late in his career may be asking too much.