Pavelski scored a goal and added two helpers in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Pavelski originally seemed to have the game-tying goal in the second period, but it deflected in off Denis Gurianov. He would get one of his own on a rebound four minutes later before setting up Gurianov for another. Pavelski only got on the scoresheet in two of the six games versus the Flames, but he had a hat trick in Game 4 to go with Thursday's three-point effort. In nine postseason appearances, he has six goals and two helpers.