Pavelski scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

The 38-year-old continues to perform like he's still in his prime. Pavelski has three multi-point performances in the last four games, and on the season he's up to eight goals and 17 points through 15 contests, with five of those points (three goals, two assists) coming on the power play.