Pavelski scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

All three points came after Dallas had fallen behind 6-1 and made a furious, if futile, rally over the final 21 minutes of play. Pavelski's two goals also came on only one official shot on net, as he was awarded his first tally on a play in which Calgary netminder Dan Vladar had dislodged his own net from its moorings. It's the second three-point performance in the last seven games for Pavelski, and he's showing no signs of slowing down at 38 years old, racking up 14 goals and 43 points over 44 contests this season.