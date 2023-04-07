Pavelski tallied a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

Pavelski assisted on Jason Robertson's opening power-play goal as time expired in the first period. Pavelski scored a power-play marker of his own early in the second before setting up Robertson again later in the frame. The 38-year-old Pavelski has been on a tear recently, scoring in five straight games and tallying 14 points (eighth goals, six assists) in his last nine contests. He's up to 26 goals and 75 points through 78 games this season.