Pavelski scored twice on four shots, logged three hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.

Pavelski converted on rebounds from shots by Miro Heiskanen and Vladislav Namestnikov. The latter of Pavelski's tallies came on the power play and stood as the game-winner midway through the third period. The Stars have scored six goals in this first-round series, and the 37-year-old has three of them on six shots through three contests. He's added nine hits and a plus-3 rating in his usual top-line role.