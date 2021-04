Pavelski scored a goal on six shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Pavelski tallied at 14:17 of the first period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 36-year-old has 10 points through 12 games in April. He's up to 19 scores, 42 points, 108 shots on net, a plus-21 rating and 59 hits through 45 contests. He's gone six games without a power-play point, but fantasy managers won't mind too much when his overall production has been steady.