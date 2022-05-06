Pavelski scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Pavelski got a redirection on a Jason Robertson shot at 7:47 of the first period, and that was all the Stars needed to win. The 37-year-old Pavelski is very good at redirecting shots in close. He ended the regular season on a 10-game goal drought, though he had nine assists in that span. It's still encouraging to see him score one, especially in a series that's seen just three total goals scored across two games.