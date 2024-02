Pavelski recorded two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Carolina.

Pavelski set up Roope Hintz's opening tally in the first period before grabbing a second helper on Jason Robertson's eventual game-winning marker in the final frame. The 39-year-old Pavelski has gone eight games without a goal, though he now has six assists in that span. He's up to 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) through 53 games in his 18th NHL season.