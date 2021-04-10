Pavelski picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

The veteran has slowed down significantly from his blistering early-season pace, coming into Saturday with just three helpers in his prior eight games, but Pavelski is still more than capable of making an impact and is entrenched on the top power-play unit for Dallas. The 36-year-old has 15 goals and 37 points through 39 contests, with both scoring totals exceeding his 2019-2020 output in a little over half the games.