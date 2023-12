Pavelski notched a pair of assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Pavelski set up Jason Robertson in the first period before adding a second assist on Matt Duchene's tally in the second. Pavelski now has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four contests. The veteran forward is up to 13 goals and 29 points through 30 games, as he's shown no signs of slowing down in his age-39 season.