Pavelski picked up two assists in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

He helped set up John Klingberg in the first period and Joel Kirivanta in the third, producing his fourth multi-point performance of the season. Pavelski has never scored at a point-a-game pace in a season during his career, but the 36-year-old is off to a blistering start in 2020-21 with nine goals and 19 points through 14 contests.