Pavelski recorded two assists in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Pavelski assisted on both of Dallas' second-period goals, setting up Jason Robertson with a backhanded, cross-ice feed before adding a second helper on Nils Lundkvist's tally later in the frame. The 39-year-old Pavelski has been hot of late, posting seven points (four goals, three assists) in his last seven contests. He's up to 19 goals and 42 points through 46 games this season.