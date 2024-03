Pavelski notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Pavelski opened the scoring early in the first period, beating Sergei Bobrovsky on a breakaway, before adding an assist on Jason Robertson's power-play marker in the second. It's Pavelski's third straight two-point effort and his fourth in six contests. The 39-year-old winger's up to 24 goals and 57 points in 67 games this season.