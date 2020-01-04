Stars' Joe Pavelski: Two points after pregame ceremony
Pavelski netted a goal and added a shorthanded assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Prior to the game, Pavelski was honored for recently reaching 1,000 appearances. He then stole the show, setting up a two-on-none rush that ended with a first-period Roope Hintz goal. Pavelski also made a steal in the neutral zone and tallied on a breakaway of his own in the second period. Outstanding efforts have been few for the 35-year-old this year -- he's at only 18 points and a plus-4 rating in 42 contests, but perhaps Friday's effort will lead to a strong second half.
