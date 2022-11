Pavelski scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Both points came in the second period, giving the Stars a brief 3-2 lead in the back-and-forth affair. Pavelski has reeled off three straight multi-point performances, and the hot streak has the 38-year-old up to nine goals and 19 points through 16 games on the season.