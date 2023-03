Pavelski scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Sabres.

Pavelski's offense appears to be back on track in March -- he's riding a four-game point streak with two goals and five helpers in that span. His tally Thursday was his first with the man advantage since Dec. 31. The 38-year-old has 16 goals, 58 points, 150 shots, 75 hits, 55 blocked shots and a plus-31 rating through 65 appearances.