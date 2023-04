Pavelski (concussion) isn't expected to draw into the lineup for Game 6 against Minnesota on Friday, according to Saad Yousuf of The Athletic.

Pavelski hasn't played since April 17 because of the injury, but he has resumed practicing. If the Wild defeat Dallas on Friday, then Minnesota will force a Game 7 on Sunday, which Pavelski might be available for. The 38-year-old had 28 goals and 77 points in 82 regular-season outings.