Stars' Joe Pavelski: Voted best golfer by peers

Pavelski was named the best golfer in the NHLPA player poll.

Pavelski had a disappointing first year with the Stars, as he managed just 31 points in 67 games. Even without the shutdown, the 35-year-old would almost certainly have missed the 60-point mark for the first time since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.

