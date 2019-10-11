Stars' Joel Hanley: Assist in season debut
Hanley recorded an assist and two hits while skating 10:20 in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.
Hanley replaced Taylor Fedun in the lineup and quickly got his first point of the year with the primary assist on Joel L'Esperance's opening tally in the second period. The blueliner had 28 points (eight scores, 20 helpers) in 60 games with AHL Texas last season, but went without a point in 16 games at the NHL level. The assist Thursday was his first NHL point since the 2015-16 campaign, when he managed six apples in 10 games with the Canadiens.
