Hanley (undisclosed) took the ice for practice Wednesday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hanley missed eight days with the undisclosed injury, but he's ready to go. With the Stars' first three games of the year delayed by a COVID-19 outbreak among the team's players, Hanley may have a chance to play in their first few games. Fantasy managers won't need Hanley's services, as his two assists in eight games last year were his first points since 2015-16.