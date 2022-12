Hanley has sat out the last five games.

Hanley was in the lineup three times between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, but Nils Lundkvist bounced back after his stint as a healthy scratch. Barring an injury, Hanley is likely to remain as a seventh defensemen. He has no points, nine blocked shots, 13 PIM, eight hits and a plus-4 rating through eight appearances this season.