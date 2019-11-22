Play

Hanley has been a healthy scratch for the last four games.

Hanley is the seventh defenseman on the Stars' depth chart -- that's a role that will lead to a lot of time in the press box. The 28-year-old will likely continue as a spectator until John Klingberg (lower body) returns, which would probably send Hanley back to AHL Texas. The Ontario native has two assists in eight appearances this season.

