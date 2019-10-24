Stars' Joel Hanley: Called up from minors
Hanley was recalled from AHL Texas on Thursday.
When Hanley was sent down Tuesday, it was believed to be a temporary assignment in order to get him into a game with AHL Texas. Even with the promotion, the defenseman is unlikely to get into Thursday's clash with Anaheim and could find himself moving between leagues frequently throughout the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.