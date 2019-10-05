Hanley was recalled from AHL Texas on Saturday.

Julius Honka is the subject of a contract dispute and Stephen Johns happens to be bogged down by a head injury, so the Stars needed a defensive reinforcement ahead of Saturday's road game versus the Blues. Hanley is no lock to play in that one, but it's still a moot point in the fantasy world, as the depth skater hasn't recorded an NHL point since his rookie campaign with the Habs in 2015.