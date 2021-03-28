Hanley recorded two assists, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Hanley has stepped up since he joined the lineup March 13. In the last nine games, he's provided three assists from a third-pairing role, which has relegated Mark Pysyk to the press box. The 29-year-old Hanley is up to four assists in 19 outings this year. He's added 19 shots on net, 16 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating, although he won't carry much fantasy appeal in a limited role.