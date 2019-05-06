Stars' Joel Hanley: Could play Tuesday
Hanley (upper body) hasn't been ruled out versus the Blues on Tuesday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hanley will travel with the team -- unlike teammate Jamie Oleksiak (lower body) -- and could be an option on the blue line. Even if fully fit, coach Jim Montgomery could decide to hold Hanley in reserve in favor of Taylor Fedun. At this point, the 27-year-old Hanley should be considered a game-time decision leading up to Game 7.
