Stars' Joel Hanley: Demoted to minors
Hanley was shipped down to AHL Texas on Wednesday.
Hanley -- who was placed on waivers Monday -- finds himself headed for the minors after logging just 12:28 of ice time against the Flames on Tuesday. Even if he is recalled in the future, the blueliner's lack of offensive production gives him minimal fantasy value.
