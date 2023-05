Hanley logged an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken in Game 4.

Hanley filled in with Jani Hakanpaa (lower body) unavailable for this contest. This was Hanley's fourth appearance of the playoff, and the assist was his first point to go with one shot on goal, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. As long as Hakanpaa is out, Hanley should have a chance to stick in the lineup.