Stars' Joel Hanley: Earns extension with Stars
Hanley signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Stars on Wednesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The two-way aspect of this contract gives Dallas the option of sending Hanley to AHL Texas at a lesser pay grade. Hanley has yet to garner a one-way contract with the Stars, but at least he's doubled up on the term this time around. A left-shot defenseman, Hanley has six assists over 38 games at the top level, though all of that production transpired with the Canadiens in the 2015-16 season; he's played in 28 NHL games between the Habs, Coyotes and Stars since then.
