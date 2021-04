Hanley (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Predators.

Hanley got hurt in the first period and played only 4:15 in the contest. He was making his 12th straight appearance as a third-pairing defenseman. The severity of his injury is unknown, but head coach Rick Bowness may have more information after the game. If Hanley can't play Saturday versus the Hurricanes, Mark Pysyk could rejoin the lineup.