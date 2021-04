Hanley produced an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hanley earned the secondary assist on Denis Gurianov's tally at 16:42 of the second period. The 29-year-old Hanley has five helpers, 21 shots on net, 27 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 25 appearances. He'll likely be in the lineup as long as Andrej Sekera (lower body) remains out.