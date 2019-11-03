Stars' Joel Hanley: Gets demoted Sunday
The Stars sent Hanley down to AHL Texas on Sunday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hanley was recalled Oct. 24 with Andrej Sekara (undisclosed) nursing an injury, and was pointless in his three appearances. His demotion is a good sign that Sekara will be ready for Tuesday's game against Colorado. If Sekara can't go, Hanely could easily be recalled again ahead of the clash.
