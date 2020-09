Hanley registered an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Hanley had the secondary helper on Jamie Benn's third-period marker. The assist was Hanley's first career playoff point. He's been in the lineup since Taylor Fedun went down with an undisclosed injury. Hanley has seen minimal usage -- he skated only 9:24 in Thursday's contest, which makes it unlikely he'll make much of an impact for fantasy managers.